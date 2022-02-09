Buzzi Unicem FY Sales, EBITDA Ahead of Estimates; Starts Share Buyback (PLX AI) – Buzzi Unicem FY revenue EUR 3,446 million vs. estimate EUR 3,389 million.FY EBITDA EUR 795 million vs. estimate EUR 788 millionSays progress recorded in Italy, the United States and Eastern EuropeStarts share buyback program of up to EUR … (PLX AI) – Buzzi Unicem FY revenue EUR 3,446 million vs. estimate EUR 3,389 million.

FY EBITDA EUR 795 million vs. estimate EUR 788 million

Says progress recorded in Italy, the United States and Eastern Europe

Starts share buyback program of up to EUR 150 million Wertpapier

