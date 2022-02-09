checkAd

A2A Says Has No Dossier Open on Alerion, Renewable Portfolios

(PLX AI) – A2A specifies that it is only interested in investments with majority stakes that allow the consolidation of EBITDA. In this moment, in particular, there is no dossier open on renewable portfolios and specifically on Alerion, …

  • (PLX AI) – A2A specifies that it is only interested in investments with majority stakes that allow the consolidation of EBITDA.
  • In this moment, in particular, there is no dossier open on renewable portfolios and specifically on Alerion, the company said
Autor: PLX AI
09.02.2022, 17:59   

