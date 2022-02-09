A2A Says Has No Dossier Open on Alerion, Renewable Portfolios (PLX AI) – A2A specifies that it is only interested in investments with majority stakes that allow the consolidation of EBITDA. In this moment, in particular, there is no dossier open on renewable portfolios and specifically on Alerion, … (PLX AI) – A2A specifies that it is only interested in investments with majority stakes that allow the consolidation of EBITDA.

In this moment, in particular, there is no dossier open on renewable portfolios and specifically on Alerion, the company said Wertpapier

A2A Aktie





