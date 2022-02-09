Bet-at-Home Sees 2022 EBITDA EUR -2/+2 Million
(PLX AI) – Bet-at-home Outlook FY EBITDA EUR -2 to 2 million.Outlook FY gross betting and gaming revenue EUR 50-60 millionAny potential deconsolidation effects of Malta-based bet-at-home Entertainment Ltd. have not yet been taken into accountOutlook …
- (PLX AI) – Bet-at-home Outlook FY EBITDA EUR -2 to 2 million.
- Outlook FY gross betting and gaming revenue EUR 50-60 million
- Any potential deconsolidation effects of Malta-based bet-at-home Entertainment Ltd. have not yet been taken into account
- Outlook considering the termination of its online casino offering in Austria
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0