Siemens Sells Its 50% Stake in eAutomotive JV to Valeo for EUR 300 Million (PLX AI) – Siemens enters agreement to exit Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint ventureSiemens to sell 50 percent stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive (VSeA) joint venture to ValeoProfit impact of around 300 million Euros in Q2 FY22 (PLX AI) – Siemens enters agreement to exit Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint venture

Profit impact of around 300 million Euros in Q2 FY22

