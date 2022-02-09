checkAd

Siemens Sells Its 50% Stake in eAutomotive JV to Valeo for EUR 300 Million

(PLX AI) – Siemens enters agreement to exit Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint ventureSiemens to sell 50 percent stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive (VSeA) joint venture to ValeoProfit impact of around 300 million Euros in Q2 FY22

Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
09.02.2022, 21:01   

