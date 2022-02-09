Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion (PLX AI) – Siemens has reached an agreement to sell the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics GmbH to the Körber Group. With this transaction, approved by the Managing and Supervisory Boards of Siemens AG, Siemens is further implementing the … (PLX AI) – Siemens has reached an agreement to sell the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics GmbH to the Körber Group.

With this transaction, approved by the Managing and Supervisory Boards of Siemens AG, Siemens is further implementing the rigorous sharpening of its portfolio as a focused technology company

The purchase price totals €1.15 billion (enterprise value). Closing is expected in the course of the current calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals

