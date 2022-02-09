Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Siemens has reached an agreement to sell the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics GmbH to the Körber Group.
- With this transaction, approved by the Managing and Supervisory Boards of Siemens AG, Siemens is further implementing the rigorous sharpening of its portfolio as a focused technology company
- The purchase price totals €1.15 billion (enterprise value). Closing is expected in the course of the current calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals
