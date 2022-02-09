Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion (PLX AI) – Atos says impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets will amount to c. €1.9 billion.Atos will also book in H2 2021 an impairment of contract assets, reserves for bad debts and provision for future losses for up to c. €0.5 … (PLX AI) – Atos says impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets will amount to c. €1.9 billion.

Atos will also book in H2 2021 an impairment of contract assets, reserves for bad debts and provision for future losses for up to c. €0.5 billion

FY revenue EUR 10,800 million Wertpapier

