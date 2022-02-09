Motorola Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; Sales Just Below Estimates
(PLX AI) – Motorola Q4 sales USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,330 million.Q4 EBIT margin 23.7%Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.85 vs. estimate USD 2.74Outlook FY revenue growth 7%Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.8-9.95
