Motorola Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus; Sales Just Below Estimates

(PLX AI) – Motorola Q4 sales USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,330 million.Q4 EBIT margin 23.7%Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.85 vs. estimate USD 2.74Outlook FY revenue growth 7%Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.8-9.95

  • (PLX AI) – Motorola Q4 sales USD 2,300 million vs. estimate USD 2,330 million.
  • Q4 EBIT margin 23.7%
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.85 vs. estimate USD 2.74
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 7%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.8-9.95
Autor: PLX AI
09.02.2022   

