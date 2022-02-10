GN Store Nord Earnings Just Below Estimates; Sees Faster-Than-Market Growth in 2022 (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord FY EPS DKK 13.9 vs. estimate DKK 14.09FY revenue DKK 15,775 million vs. estimate DKK 15,800 millionFY EBITA DKK 2,664 million vs. estimate DKK 2,566 millionGN Hearing expects to grow faster than the projected market growth … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord FY EPS DKK 13.9 vs. estimate DKK 14.09

FY revenue DKK 15,775 million vs. estimate DKK 15,800 million

FY EBITA DKK 2,664 million vs. estimate DKK 2,566 million

GN Hearing expects to grow faster than the projected market growth of 4-6% volume growth in 2022

Hearing sees organic growth 5-10%, with EBITA margin 14%

GN Audio expects to grow significantly faster than the market in 2022

Audio sees organic growth higher than 5%, with EBITA margin 20% Wertpapier

GN Store Nord Aktie





