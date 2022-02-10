Dufry Wins Recife Airport Tender for 8-Year Contract
- Dufry wins the tender of the duty-free and duty-paid concessions for eight years at Recife International Airport in Brazil, where it has been operating for more than 26 years
- The new contract lasts until November 2029 and includes the creation of four new store layouts covering a total retail area of 1,374 m2
