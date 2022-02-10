Dufry Wins Recife Airport Tender for 8-Year Contract (PLX AI) – Dufry wins the tender of the duty-free and duty-paid concessions at Recife Airport in Brazil for eight years.Dufry wins the tender of the duty-free and duty-paid concessions for eight years at Recife International Airport in Brazil, where … (PLX AI) – Dufry wins the tender of the duty-free and duty-paid concessions at Recife Airport in Brazil for eight years.

Dufry wins the tender of the duty-free and duty-paid concessions for eight years at Recife International Airport in Brazil, where it has been operating for more than 26 years

The new contract lasts until November 2029 and includes the creation of four new store layouts covering a total retail area of 1,374 m2 Wertpapier

