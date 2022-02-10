Thyssenkrupp Sees FY Adj. EBIT Improving to EUR 1.5-1.8 Billion
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp Q1 orders EUR 10,400 million.Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 378 million, up from EUR 78 million last yearQ1 revenue EUR 9,000 millionFull-year forecast for the current 2021/2022 fiscal year: improvement in adjusted EBIT to between €1.5 …
- (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp Q1 orders EUR 10,400 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 378 million, up from EUR 78 million last year
- Q1 revenue EUR 9,000 million
- Full-year forecast for the current 2021/2022 fiscal year: improvement in adjusted EBIT to between €1.5 and 1.8 billion, net income of at least €1 billion and break-even in free cash flow before M&A
- CEO says turnaround is in full swing
