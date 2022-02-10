KBC Q4 Results Comfortably Ahead of Consensus; Proposes Extraordinary Dividend (PLX AI) – KBC Q4 net income EUR 663 million vs. estimate EUR 596 million.Q4 adjusted EPS EUR 1.56 vs. estimate EUR 1.42Proposes dividend of 2.0 euros per share related to accounting year 2020 (already paid in November 2021), an ordinary dividend of … (PLX AI) – KBC Q4 net income EUR 663 million vs. estimate EUR 596 million.

Q4 adjusted EPS EUR 1.56 vs. estimate EUR 1.42

Proposes dividend of 2.0 euros per share related to accounting year 2020 (already paid in November 2021), an ordinary dividend of 4.0 euros per share related to accounting year 2021 (of which an interim dividend of 1.0 euro per share was already paid in November 2021 and the remaining 3.0 euros per share is to be paid in May 2022) and an extraordinary dividend of 4.6 euros per share (to be paid in May 2022)

Between 2021 and 2024, aiming to achieve a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.5% for total income and approximately 1.5% for operating expenses (excluding bank taxes)

Also targets a combined ratio below or equal to 92%



