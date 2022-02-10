Aker BP Earnings Better Than Expected; Steps Up Exploration Activity (PLX AI) – Q4 EBIT USD 1,260 million vs. estimate USD 1,241 millionQ4 net income USD 364 million vs. estimate USD 306 millionQ4 revenue USD 1,849 millionStepping up exploration activity with 13 wells planned in 2022Outlook 2022: Production of … (PLX AI) – Q4 EBIT USD 1,260 million vs. estimate USD 1,241 million

Q4 net income USD 364 million vs. estimate USD 306 million

Q4 revenue USD 1,849 million

Stepping up exploration activity with 13 wells planned in 2022

Outlook 2022: Production of 210-220 mboepd

Capex of around USD 1.6 billion

Exploration spend of around USD 400 million

Production cost of around USD 10 per boe

Dividends of USD 1.9 per share for the full year Wertpapier

