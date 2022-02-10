Orkla Revenue, Profits Better Than Expected; Sees Good Cash Flow (PLX AI) – Orkla Q4 pretax profit NOK 1,841 million vs. estimate NOK 1,750 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT NOK 1,871 million vs. estimate NOK 1,766 millionQ4 revenue NOK 14,027 million vs. estimate NOK 13,611 millionQ4 adjusted EPS NOK 1.4Orkla has … (PLX AI) – Orkla Q4 pretax profit NOK 1,841 million vs. estimate NOK 1,750 million.

Q4 adjusted EBIT NOK 1,871 million vs. estimate NOK 1,766 million

Q4 revenue NOK 14,027 million vs. estimate NOK 13,611 million

Q4 adjusted EPS NOK 1.4

Orkla has established a platform for generating sustainable, profitable growth with a good cash flow that will also make it possible to pay out solid dividends to our shareholders in the years ahead, CEO says Wertpapier

