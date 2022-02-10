Intertrust Sees 3-5% Underlying Revenue Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Intertrust FY revenue EUR 571.3 million.FY adjusted EBITA EUR 169.8 millionGuidance 3-5% underlying revenue growth at 28-30% adjusted EBITA margin in full year 2022Capex of around 3% of revenue and leverage ratio of below 3.3x by end …
