Pernod Ricard Posts 20% Sales Growth in First Half of Fiscal 2022 (PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard half year revenue EUR 5,959 million.

Half year organic growth 17%

Sales grew in all regions: Americas +14%: very dynamic growth in the region, notably USA, Brazil and Travel Retail

Asia-RoW +16%: excellent growth driven by China, India and Turkey

Europe +21%: outstanding growth across the region, with rebound in Spain, France, Travel Retail and continued dynamism in Eastern Europe Wertpapier

