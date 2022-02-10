Pernod Ricard Posts 20% Sales Growth in First Half of Fiscal 2022
- (PLX AI) – Pernod Ricard half year revenue EUR 5,959 million.
- Half year organic growth 17%
- Sales grew in all regions: Americas +14%: very dynamic growth in the region, notably USA, Brazil and Travel Retail
- Asia-RoW +16%: excellent growth driven by China, India and Turkey
- Europe +21%: outstanding growth across the region, with rebound in Spain, France, Travel Retail and continued dynamism in Eastern Europe
