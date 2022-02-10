Airthings Revenue, Margin Miss Expectations on Component Shortage
(PLX AI) – Airthings Q4 revenue NOK 97.1 million vs. estimate NOK 109 million.Q4 gross margin 60% vs. estimate 64%Demand has been even stronger than the revenue figures indicate, as delivery capacity has been held back by component shortage, …
- (PLX AI) – Airthings Q4 revenue NOK 97.1 million vs. estimate NOK 109 million.
- Q4 gross margin 60% vs. estimate 64%
- Demand has been even stronger than the revenue figures indicate, as delivery capacity has been held back by component shortage, company said
- Airthings expects higher production volumes going forward, although uncertainties remain with regards to the availability of components
- For the first quarter 2022 the company estimates a revenue level of NOK 80-90 million, with ARR of NOK 27-32 million expected at the end of the first quarter
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0