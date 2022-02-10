checkAd

Airthings Revenue, Margin Miss Expectations on Component Shortage

(PLX AI) – Airthings Q4 revenue NOK 97.1 million vs. estimate NOK 109 million.Q4 gross margin 60% vs. estimate 64%Demand has been even stronger than the revenue figures indicate, as delivery capacity has been held back by component shortage, …

  • (PLX AI) – Airthings Q4 revenue NOK 97.1 million vs. estimate NOK 109 million.
  • Q4 gross margin 60% vs. estimate 64%
  • Demand has been even stronger than the revenue figures indicate, as delivery capacity has been held back by component shortage, company said
  • Airthings expects higher production volumes going forward, although uncertainties remain with regards to the availability of components
  • For the first quarter 2022 the company estimates a revenue level of NOK 80-90 million, with ARR of NOK 27-32 million expected at the end of the first quarter
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy
Worst Is Not Over for Ørsted, Bank of America Says After Earnings
Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh
Xylem 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Fiserv Q4 Beats on Revenue, Adj. EPS Tops Consensus
Clorox Shares Fall 6% as Adj. EPS Misses Consensus
Hella CEO Breidenbach to Leave June 30
Yara Shares Expected to Fall on Earnings Miss, Gas Price Challenges
