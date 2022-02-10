Airthings Revenue, Margin Miss Expectations on Component Shortage (PLX AI) – Airthings Q4 revenue NOK 97.1 million vs. estimate NOK 109 million.Q4 gross margin 60% vs. estimate 64%Demand has been even stronger than the revenue figures indicate, as delivery capacity has been held back by component shortage, … (PLX AI) – Airthings Q4 revenue NOK 97.1 million vs. estimate NOK 109 million.

Q4 gross margin 60% vs. estimate 64%

Demand has been even stronger than the revenue figures indicate, as delivery capacity has been held back by component shortage, company said

Airthings expects higher production volumes going forward, although uncertainties remain with regards to the availability of components

For the first quarter 2022 the company estimates a revenue level of NOK 80-90 million, with ARR of NOK 27-32 million expected at the end of the first quarter Wertpapier

Airthings Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.02.2022, 07:26 | | 25 0 | 0 10.02.2022, 07:26 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer