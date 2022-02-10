TGS Earnings Miss Expectations, but Cash Return Continues (PLX AI) – TGS Q4 EBITDA USD 69 million vs. estimate USD 92 million.Q4 segment EBITDA USD 84 millionTGS to maintain the quarterly dividend at USD 0.14 per share and continue its share repurchase program with a remaining value of up to USD 4.3 … (PLX AI) – TGS Q4 EBITDA USD 69 million vs. estimate USD 92 million.

Q4 segment EBITDA USD 84 million

TGS to maintain the quarterly dividend at USD 0.14 per share and continue its share repurchase program with a remaining value of up to USD 4.3 million

Although the multi-client market remains at a low level in a historical perspective, we have seen several positive signs of improvement lately, and the sales momentum in Q4 2021 was better than previous quarters, CEO says

Recent conversations with key customers indicate that this should impact seismic spending positively: CEO Wertpapier

