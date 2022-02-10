Bechtle Reports Earnings Results in Line with Expectations
(PLX AI) – Bechtle FY pretax profit EUR 320 million vs. estimate EUR 325 millionFY revenue EUR 6,250 million vs. estimate EUR 6,350 millionThe order backlog reached an all-time high of around €1.8 billion-approx. 80 per cent above the previous year
