Bechtle Reports Earnings Results in Line with Expectations (PLX AI) – Bechtle FY pretax profit EUR 320 million vs. estimate EUR 325 millionFY revenue EUR 6,250 million vs. estimate EUR 6,350 millionThe order backlog reached an all-time high of around €1.8 billion-approx. 80 per cent above the previous year (PLX AI) – Bechtle FY pretax profit EUR 320 million vs. estimate EUR 325 million

The order backlog reached an all-time high of around €1.8 billion-approx. 80 per cent above the previous year

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.02.2022, 07:28

