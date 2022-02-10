Coor Q4 Adjusted EBITA SEK 174 Million vs. Estimate SEK 154 Million
(PLX AI) – Coor Q4 sales SEK 2,901 million vs. estimate SEK 2,700 million.Q4 organic growth 8%Q4 EBIT SEK 95 million vs. estimate SEK 132 millionQ4 net income SEK 62 millionQ4 EPS SEK 0.6
- (PLX AI) – Coor Q4 sales SEK 2,901 million vs. estimate SEK 2,700 million.
- Q4 organic growth 8%
- Q4 EBIT SEK 95 million vs. estimate SEK 132 million
- Q4 net income SEK 62 million
- Q4 EPS SEK 0.6
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0