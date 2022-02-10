DNB Q4 Net Income Better Than Expected as NII Beats Consensus (PLX AI) – DNB Q4 EPS NOK 3.79 vs. estimate NOK 3.82.Q4 net interest income NOK 10,285 million vs. estimate NOK 10,010 millionQ4 CET1 capital ratio 19.4% vs. estimate 19%Q4 net income NOK 6,155 million vs. estimate NOK 6,000 millionBoard of … (PLX AI) – DNB Q4 EPS NOK 3.79 vs. estimate NOK 3.82.

Q4 net interest income NOK 10,285 million vs. estimate NOK 10,010 million

Q4 CET1 capital ratio 19.4% vs. estimate 19%

Q4 net income NOK 6,155 million vs. estimate NOK 6,000 million

Board of Directors will propose a dividend of NOK 9.75 per share for 2021

Says operating expenses of NOK 6,427 million were comparable to same quarter last year

DNB's financial ambitions remain unchanged: a return on equity (ROE) above 12 per cent, a cost ratio (C/I) of less than 40 per cent and a long-term dividend policy where more than half of the annual profit is to be paid out to our owners

DNB's ambition for the capital level (CET1 capital ratio) has been adjusted from 17.1 to 17.6 per cent to reflect new capital expectations from Finanstilsynet

DNB is changing its tax guidance from 22 to 23 per cent



