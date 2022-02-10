SOBI Sees 2022 Revenue Growth Mid-to Single-Digit Percentage (PLX AI) – Q4 revenue SEK 4,896 million vs. estimate SEK 4,874 millionQ4 EBITA SEK 2,002 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA SEK 2,002 million Q4 EPS SEK 4.21SOBI 2022 Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid to high single-digit percentage at CERSOBI 2022 … (PLX AI) – Q4 revenue SEK 4,896 million vs. estimate SEK 4,874 million

Q4 EBITA SEK 2,002 million

Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 2,002 million

Q4 EPS SEK 4.21

SOBI 2022 Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid to high single-digit percentage at CER

SOBI 2022 EBITA margin is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue Wertpapier

