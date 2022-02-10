SOBI Sees 2022 Revenue Growth Mid-to Single-Digit Percentage
(PLX AI) – Q4 revenue SEK 4,896 million vs. estimate SEK 4,874 millionQ4 EBITA SEK 2,002 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA SEK 2,002 million Q4 EPS SEK 4.21SOBI 2022 Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid to high single-digit percentage at CERSOBI 2022 …
- (PLX AI) – Q4 revenue SEK 4,896 million vs. estimate SEK 4,874 million
- Q4 EBITA SEK 2,002 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 2,002 million
- Q4 EPS SEK 4.21
- SOBI 2022 Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid to high single-digit percentage at CER
- SOBI 2022 EBITA margin is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0