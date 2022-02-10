Mapfre 2021 Net Income Boosted by Iberia, North America Growth (PLX AI) – Mapfre FY net income EUR 765 million.FY revenue EUR 27,300 millionSaw solid business results in the Iberia and North America regional areas, where earnings growth exceeded 15 percent in both casesFY premiums EUR 22,200 million, up … (PLX AI) – Mapfre FY net income EUR 765 million.

FY revenue EUR 27,300 million

Saw solid business results in the Iberia and North America regional areas, where earnings growth exceeded 15 percent in both cases

FY premiums EUR 22,200 million, up 8.2%

Combined ratio 97.5% Wertpapier

