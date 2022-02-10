TotalEnergies Buys SunPower's Commercial & Industrial Solar Business for $250 Million (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies buys SunPower’s Commercial & Industrial Solar Business for $250 million.TotalEnergies is the majority shareholder of SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services providerSays deal will allow TotalEnergies to … (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies buys SunPower’s Commercial & Industrial Solar Business for $250 million.

TotalEnergies is the majority shareholder of SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services provider

Says deal will allow TotalEnergies to extend its distributed generation business footprint to the U.S. and to develop over 100 MW of additional capacity per year

SunPower will focus on its high-growth residential business

