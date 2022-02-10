TotalEnergies Buys SunPower's Commercial & Industrial Solar Business for $250 Million
(PLX AI) – TotalEnergies buys SunPower’s Commercial & Industrial Solar Business for $250 million.TotalEnergies is the majority shareholder of SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services providerSays deal will allow TotalEnergies to …
- (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies buys SunPower’s Commercial & Industrial Solar Business for $250 million.
- TotalEnergies is the majority shareholder of SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services provider
- Says deal will allow TotalEnergies to extend its distributed generation business footprint to the U.S. and to develop over 100 MW of additional capacity per year
- SunPower will focus on its high-growth residential business
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0