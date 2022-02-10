Alm. Brand Sees Pretax Profit DKK 450-500 Million in 2022
(PLX AI) – Alm. Brand 2021 adjusted pretax profit DKK 839 million.Alm. Brand expects a positive trend in 2022 with continued focus on improving the underlying insurance operationsOutlook FY 2022 pretax profit DKK 450-500 million, excluding …
- (PLX AI) – Alm. Brand 2021 adjusted pretax profit DKK 839 million.
- Alm. Brand expects a positive trend in 2022 with continued focus on improving the underlying insurance operations
- Outlook FY 2022 pretax profit DKK 450-500 million, excluding run-off
- Non-life Insurance is expected to post a pre-tax profit of DKK 525-575 million
- Other activities are expected to report a pre-tax loss of DKK 75 million, which includes costs related to the placement of the purchase price for Codan until closing of the transaction
- Alm. Brand expects to launch restructuring measures which will lead to the realisation of synergies with an accounting effect of DKK 90 million in 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0