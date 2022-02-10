Pandora Rises 2% as Holdouts Kepler, Handelsbanken Upgrade to Buy
(PLX AI) – Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock. Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from holdThe company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler …
- (PLX AI) – Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock.
- Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from hold
- The company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler said
- Pandora's growth initiatives will provide support for a sustainable growth rate of about 5% in comparable sales, and the current valuation of 11 times EV / EBIT is attractive, Kepler said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0