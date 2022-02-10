Pandora Rises 2% as Holdouts Kepler, Handelsbanken Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock. Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from holdThe company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler … (PLX AI) – Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock.

Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from hold

The company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler said

Pandora's growth initiatives will provide support for a sustainable growth rate of about 5% in comparable sales, and the current valuation of 11 times EV / EBIT is attractive, Kepler said Wertpapier

