checkAd

Pandora Rises 2% as Holdouts Kepler, Handelsbanken Upgrade to Buy

(PLX AI) – Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock. Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from holdThe company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock.
  • Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from hold
  • The company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler said
  • Pandora's growth initiatives will provide support for a sustainable growth rate of about 5% in comparable sales, and the current valuation of 11 times EV / EBIT is attractive, Kepler said
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
10.02.2022, 10:21  |  42   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pandora Rises 2% as Holdouts Kepler, Handelsbanken Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock. Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from holdThe company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion
Lumen Q4 Adj. EPS, Revenue Come in Below Expectations
Rockwool Soars 16% After Upbeat Growth Outlook for 2022
Albemarle in Talks to Expand Lithium JV with Mineral Resources
Deutsche Boerse Q4 EBITDA Beats Estimates; Guidance in Line with Consensus
ArcelorMittal Q4 EBITDA USD 5,052 Million vs. Estimate USD 4,949 Million
Mips Q4 Revenue SEK 198 Million vs. Estimate SEK 209 Million
Aker Carbon Capture Q4 EBITDA NOK -66 Million (1) 
Seagen Sees 2022 Net Product Sales $1,480-1,545 Million
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh
Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion
Xylem 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Fiserv Q4 Beats on Revenue, Adj. EPS Tops Consensus
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Clorox Shares Fall 6% as Adj. EPS Misses Consensus
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders