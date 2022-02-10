Delivery Hero Guidance Is Disappointing, While Glovo Brings Higher Losses; Shares Drop 21% (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero guidance below consensus and higher-than-expected projected losses at Glovo led to a drop of 21 percent in the company's share price today. 2022 outlook for GMV of EUR 44-45 billion was below consensus of EUR 47.4 … (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero guidance below consensus and higher-than-expected projected losses at Glovo led to a drop of 21 percent in the company's share price today.

2022 outlook for GMV of EUR 44-45 billion was below consensus of EUR 47.4 billion

Meanwhile, EBITDA losses of EUR 330 million at Glovo are more than the loss of EUR 200-250 million analysts were expecting on average

Some analysts had expected as little as EUR 100 million in losses

Glovo losses are materially worse than expected, and we may see concerns about further need for cash raises resurfacing, analysts at Bank of America said So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 50,44 € , was eine Steigerung von +2,80% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Delivery Hero Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 10.02.2022, 10:34 | | 73 0 | 0 10.02.2022, 10:34 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer