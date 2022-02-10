Delivery Hero Guidance Is Disappointing, While Glovo Brings Higher Losses; Shares Drop 21%
(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero guidance below consensus and higher-than-expected projected losses at Glovo led to a drop of 21 percent in the company's share price today. 2022 outlook for GMV of EUR 44-45 billion was below consensus of EUR 47.4 …
- 2022 outlook for GMV of EUR 44-45 billion was below consensus of EUR 47.4 billion
- Meanwhile, EBITDA losses of EUR 330 million at Glovo are more than the loss of EUR 200-250 million analysts were expecting on average
- Some analysts had expected as little as EUR 100 million in losses
- Glovo losses are materially worse than expected, and we may see concerns about further need for cash raises resurfacing, analysts at Bank of America said
