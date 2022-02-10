Zebra Sees Q1 Adj. Sales Growth 1-3%
- (PLX AI) – Zebra Q4 revenue USD 1,467 million.
- Q4 net income USD 191 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 319 million
- Sees Q1 adj. sales growth 1-3%
- Sees Q1 adj. EBITDA margin 20%
- Sees Q1 adj. EPS USD 3.70-4.00
- Sees FY sales growth 3-7%
- Sees FY adj. EBITDA margin 23-24%
