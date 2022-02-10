Tapestry Raises 2022 Guidance After Earnings to EPS $3.60-3.65 from $3.45-$3.50 (PLX AI) – Tapestry Q2 operating income USD 463 million.Q2 operating margin 21.6%Q2 revenue USD 2,140 millionNow sees FY revenue of approximately $6.75 billion, an increase from the prior outlook of $6.6 billionNow sees FY earnings per diluted share … (PLX AI) – Tapestry Q2 operating income USD 463 million.

Q2 operating margin 21.6%

Q2 revenue USD 2,140 million

Now sees FY revenue of approximately $6.75 billion, an increase from the prior outlook of $6.6 billion

Now sees FY earnings per diluted share of $3.60 to $3.65, better than the prior guidance for $3.45 to $3.50 Wertpapier

