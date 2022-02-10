Pandora Board Members Buy Shares (PLX AI) – Jan Zijderveld, Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 550 shares at a total price of DKK 399,960, and now holds a total of 1,270 shares in the company.Birgitta Stymne Göransson, Board member of Pandora A/S, has … (PLX AI) – Jan Zijderveld, Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 550 shares at a total price of DKK 399,960, and now holds a total of 1,270 shares in the company.

Birgitta Stymne Göransson, Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 975 shares at a total price of DKK 709,605, and now holds a total of 2,975 shares in the company

