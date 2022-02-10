Global Payments Q4 Earnings Top Expectations; Guidance Slightly Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Global Payments Q4 revenue USD 2,190 million vs. estimate USD 2,000 million.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.13 vs. estimate USD 2.12Q4 adjusted operating margin 42%2022 guidance: adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $9.45 to $9.67, while … (PLX AI) – Global Payments Q4 revenue USD 2,190 million vs. estimate USD 2,000 million.

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.13 vs. estimate USD 2.12

Q4 adjusted operating margin 42%

2022 guidance: adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $9.45 to $9.67, while consensus is at $9.55

Also expects adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.42 billion to $8.50 billion Wertpapier

