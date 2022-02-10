Coca-Cola Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees 7-8% Organic Growth in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Coca Cola Q4 revenue USD 9,500 million vs. estimate USD 8,960 million.
- Q4 operating margin 17.7%
- Q4 EPS USD 0.56
- Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow USD 10,500 million
- Coca-Cola expects 2022 organic revenue growth of 7% to 8%
- Expects to deliver comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 8% to 10% and comparable EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 5% to 6%
