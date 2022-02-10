Twitter Q1 Revenue Guidance Soft vs Consensus
(PLX AI) – Twitter Q4 net income USD 182 million.Twitter expects Q1'22 revenue to be between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion; consensus currently at $1,259 millionTwitter expects Q1'22 GAAP operating loss between $225 million and $175 millionKeeps …
- (PLX AI) – Twitter Q4 net income USD 182 million.
- Twitter expects Q1'22 revenue to be between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion; consensus currently at $1,259 million
- Twitter expects Q1'22 GAAP operating loss between $225 million and $175 million
- Keeps goals of 315 million average mDAU in Q4 2023 and $7.5 billion or more revenue in 2023
