Twitter Q1 Revenue Guidance Soft vs Consensus (PLX AI) – Twitter Q4 net income USD 182 million.Twitter expects Q1'22 revenue to be between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion; consensus currently at $1,259 millionTwitter expects Q1'22 GAAP operating loss between $225 million and $175 millionKeeps … (PLX AI) – Twitter Q4 net income USD 182 million.

Twitter expects Q1'22 revenue to be between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion; consensus currently at $1,259 million

Twitter expects Q1'22 GAAP operating loss between $225 million and $175 million

Keeps goals of 315 million average mDAU in Q4 2023 and $7.5 billion or more revenue in 2023

