Datadog Earnings Beat; Revenue Guidance Significantly Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Datadog Q4 revenue USD 326 million vs. estimate USD 290 million. Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 70.6 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT margin 22%First Quarter 2022 Outlook: Revenue between $334 million and $339 million, above consensus of $307 millionQ1 … (PLX AI) – Datadog Q4 revenue USD 326 million vs. estimate USD 290 million.

Autor: PLX AI | 10.02.2022, 13:06

