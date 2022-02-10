Datadog Earnings Beat; Revenue Guidance Significantly Above Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Datadog Q4 revenue USD 326 million vs. estimate USD 290 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 70.6 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 22%
- First Quarter 2022 Outlook: Revenue between $334 million and $339 million, above consensus of $307 million
- Q1 outlook Non-GAAP operating income between $36 million and $41 million
- Q1 outlook Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.10 and $0.12; consensus $0.11
