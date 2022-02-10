Labcorp 2022 Adj. EPS Guidance Above Consensus Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Labcorp Q4 revenue USD 4,060 million.
- Q4 EPS USD 5.75
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 6.77
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 17.25-21.25; consensus at USD 18.03
- Outlook FY free cash flow USD 1,700-1,900 million
