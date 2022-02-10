Salzgitter 2022 Guidance Above Consensus Even as 2021 Pretax Hit by Impairment (PLX AI) – Salzgitter FY 2021 pretax profit EUR 706.7 million vs. estimate EUR 779 million.Posted and impairment of EUR 235.1 million in the Mannesmann Business UnitOutlook FY 2022 pretax profit EUR 600-750 million; consensus EUR 475 … (PLX AI) – Salzgitter FY 2021 pretax profit EUR 706.7 million vs. estimate EUR 779 million.

Posted and impairment of EUR 235.1 million in the Mannesmann Business Unit

Outlook FY 2022 pretax profit EUR 600-750 million; consensus EUR 475 million

Salzgitter sees 2022 increase in sales to just under EUR 11 billion; consensus EUR 9.6 billion

Says it had encouraging start to the year and sustained strong profit trend, especially in the strip steel business

