Salzgitter 2022 Guidance Above Consensus Even as 2021 Pretax Hit by Impairment
(PLX AI) – Salzgitter FY 2021 pretax profit EUR 706.7 million vs. estimate EUR 779 million.Posted and impairment of EUR 235.1 million in the Mannesmann Business UnitOutlook FY 2022 pretax profit EUR 600-750 million; consensus EUR 475 …
- (PLX AI) – Salzgitter FY 2021 pretax profit EUR 706.7 million vs. estimate EUR 779 million.
- Posted and impairment of EUR 235.1 million in the Mannesmann Business Unit
- Outlook FY 2022 pretax profit EUR 600-750 million; consensus EUR 475 million
- Salzgitter sees 2022 increase in sales to just under EUR 11 billion; consensus EUR 9.6 billion
- Says it had encouraging start to the year and sustained strong profit trend, especially in the strip steel business
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0