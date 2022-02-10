checkAd

Pexip Q4 Revenues Better Than Expected; Sees Return to Positive EBITDA in 2023

(PLX AI) – Pexip Q4 revenue NOK 266 million vs. estimate NOK 257 million.ARR reached USD 106.4 million, reflecting a 30% growth year-on-yearPexip 2022 expects ARR growth to again overtake growth in employees and costPexip expects above 25% …

  • (PLX AI) – Pexip Q4 revenue NOK 266 million vs. estimate NOK 257 million.
  • ARR reached USD 106.4 million, reflecting a 30% growth year-on-year
  • Pexip 2022 expects ARR growth to again overtake growth in employees and cost
  • Pexip expects above 25% EBITDA-rate in 2025, with return to positive EBITDA during 2023
  • Also sees revenue growth above 25% in 2025
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
10.02.2022, 16:33  |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pexip Q4 Revenues Better Than Expected; Sees Return to Positive EBITDA in 2023 (PLX AI) – Pexip Q4 revenue NOK 266 million vs. estimate NOK 257 million.ARR reached USD 106.4 million, reflecting a 30% growth year-on-yearPexip 2022 expects ARR growth to again overtake growth in employees and costPexip expects above 25% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion
Lumen Q4 Adj. EPS, Revenue Come in Below Expectations
Mips Q4 Revenue SEK 198 Million vs. Estimate SEK 209 Million
ArcelorMittal Q4 EBITDA USD 5,052 Million vs. Estimate USD 4,949 Million
Aker Carbon Capture Q4 EBITDA NOK -66 Million (1) 
TotalEnergies Withdraws from North Platte Project with Equinor
Bayer Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Asundexian Stroke Program
Seagen Sees 2022 Net Product Sales $1,480-1,545 Million
Deutsche Boerse Q4 EBITDA Beats Estimates; Guidance in Line with Consensus
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy
Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion
Nel Gets Electrolyzer Contract in U.S. Worth $5 Milion
Lumen Q4 Adj. EPS, Revenue Come in Below Expectations
EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh
Fiserv Q4 Beats on Revenue, Adj. EPS Tops Consensus
Mips Q4 Revenue SEK 198 Million vs. Estimate SEK 209 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders