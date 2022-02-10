Pexip Q4 Revenues Better Than Expected; Sees Return to Positive EBITDA in 2023
- (PLX AI) – Pexip Q4 revenue NOK 266 million vs. estimate NOK 257 million.
- ARR reached USD 106.4 million, reflecting a 30% growth year-on-year
- Pexip 2022 expects ARR growth to again overtake growth in employees and cost
- Pexip expects above 25% EBITDA-rate in 2025, with return to positive EBITDA during 2023
- Also sees revenue growth above 25% in 2025
