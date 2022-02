Upwork Q4 Revenue Better Than Expected; Sees Q1 Growth (PLX AI) – Upwork Q4 revenue USD 136.9 million vs. estimate USD 132 million.Q4 adjusted net income USD -6.1 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA USD -3.3 millionUpwork guiding first-quarter 2022 revenue to between $139 million and $141 millionUpwork 2022 … (PLX AI) – Upwork Q4 revenue USD 136.9 million vs. estimate USD 132 million.

Q4 adjusted net income USD -6.1 million

Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD -3.3 million

Upwork guiding first-quarter 2022 revenue to between $139 million and $141 million

Upwork 2022 revenue guidance of between $620 million and $630 million

Sees Q1 EBITDA loss of between $11-13 million, but breakeven for the full 2022 year

