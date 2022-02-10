Republic Services Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates
(PLX AI) – Republic Services Q4 EPS USD 0.98.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.02 vs. estimate USD 1.01Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow USD 1,625-1,675 millionOutlook FY adj. EPS $4.58-4.65Sees adj. EBITDA margin above 2021 by 30-40 basis points
