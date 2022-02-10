Mohawk Industries Q4 Sales Ahead of Expectations Driven by Residential New Construction (PLX AI) – Mohawk Q4 net income USD 189 million.Q4 adjusted net income USD 199 millionQ4 EPS USD 2.8Q4 sales USD 2,800 million vs. estimate USD 2,720 millionSays sales driven by a robust residential new construction and remodeling environmentSays … (PLX AI) – Mohawk Q4 net income USD 189 million.

Q4 adjusted net income USD 199 million

Q4 EPS USD 2.8

Q4 sales USD 2,800 million vs. estimate USD 2,720 million

Says sales driven by a robust residential new construction and remodeling environment

Says implementing price increases and have announced additional ones across our products and geographies

Says will continue to adjust our pricing as necessary and will recover our margins over time

