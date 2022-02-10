Mohawk Industries Q4 Sales Ahead of Expectations Driven by Residential New Construction
(PLX AI) – Mohawk Q4 net income USD 189 million.Q4 adjusted net income USD 199 millionQ4 EPS USD 2.8Q4 sales USD 2,800 million vs. estimate USD 2,720 millionSays sales driven by a robust residential new construction and remodeling environmentSays …
- (PLX AI) – Mohawk Q4 net income USD 189 million.
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 199 million
- Q4 EPS USD 2.8
- Q4 sales USD 2,800 million vs. estimate USD 2,720 million
- Says sales driven by a robust residential new construction and remodeling environment
- Says implementing price increases and have announced additional ones across our products and geographies
- Says will continue to adjust our pricing as necessary and will recover our margins over time
