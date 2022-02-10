Illumina Revenue, Gross Margin Ahead of Expectations; Sees 14-16% Growth in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Illumina Q4 gross margin 71% vs. estimate 69.6%.
- Q4 revenue USD 1,193 million vs. estimate USD 1,128 million
- Q4 EBIT USD 222 million vs. estimate USD 113 million
- Q4 net income USD 112 million
- Q4 EBIT margin 18.6%
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 117 million
- For fiscal 2022, the company expects consolidated revenue growth in the range of 14% to 16%
- Sees GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.04 to $3.24, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.00 to $4.20
- The company expects Core Illumina revenue growth in the range of 13% to 15%
- GRAIL revenue is expected to be in the range of $70 million to $90 million
