FirstEnergy Q4 Revenue in Line with Expectations; Investments to Rise 15% in 2022

(PLX AI) – FirstEnergy Q4 net income USD 427 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.77Q4 revenue USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,700 millionSees capital investment program of approximately $3.3 billion in 2022 – a 15% increase compared to 2021

Autor: PLX AI
10.02.2022, 22:44   

