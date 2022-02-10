FirstEnergy Q4 Revenue in Line with Expectations; Investments to Rise 15% in 2022
(PLX AI) – FirstEnergy Q4 net income USD 427 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.77Q4 revenue USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,700 millionSees capital investment program of approximately $3.3 billion in 2022 – a 15% increase compared to 2021
