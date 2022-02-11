Volvo Cars Revenue Beats Consensus, but Soft Margins Affect EBIT
(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars FY EBIT SEK 20,300 million vs. estimate SEK 20,500 million.FY EBIT margin 7.2%Q4 revenue SEK 80,100 million vs. estimate SEK 74,800 millionFY revenue SEK 282,000 million vs. estimate SEK 276,500 millionQ4 EBIT SEK 3,700 million …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars FY EBIT SEK 20,300 million vs. estimate SEK 20,500 million.
- FY EBIT margin 7.2%
- Q4 revenue SEK 80,100 million vs. estimate SEK 74,800 million
- FY revenue SEK 282,000 million vs. estimate SEK 276,500 million
- Q4 EBIT SEK 3,700 million vs. estimate SEK 4,470 million
- Q4 EBIT margin 4.6% vs. estimate 6%
- Demand and order intake remained strong, but production was restrained
- Says negative effect of volumes was offset by strong price realization and a shift towards high margin models
- The share of fully electric cars as part of total sales will continue to grow as Volvo Cars increase the annual production capacity for fully electric cars to 150,000 cars after summer and, for the full year 2022, the company expects that share to have more than doubled compared with the full year 2021
- Says supply chain is expected to remain a restraining factor
- Volvo Cars continues to see strong customer demand, and expects that electric cars will grow faster than the overall market
- Says this should allow the company to continue growing sales volume in 2022
