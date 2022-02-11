checkAd

Volvo Cars Revenue Beats Consensus, but Soft Margins Affect EBIT

(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars FY EBIT SEK 20,300 million vs. estimate SEK 20,500 million.FY EBIT margin 7.2%Q4 revenue SEK 80,100 million vs. estimate SEK 74,800 millionFY revenue SEK 282,000 million vs. estimate SEK 276,500 millionQ4 EBIT SEK 3,700 million …

  • (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars FY EBIT SEK 20,300 million vs. estimate SEK 20,500 million.
  • FY EBIT margin 7.2%
  • Q4 revenue SEK 80,100 million vs. estimate SEK 74,800 million
  • FY revenue SEK 282,000 million vs. estimate SEK 276,500 million
  • Q4 EBIT SEK 3,700 million vs. estimate SEK 4,470 million
  • Q4 EBIT margin 4.6% vs. estimate 6%
  • Demand and order intake remained strong, but production was restrained
  • Says negative effect of volumes was offset by strong price realization and a shift towards high margin models
  • The share of fully electric cars as part of total sales will continue to grow as Volvo Cars increase the annual production capacity for fully electric cars to 150,000 cars after summer and, for the full year 2022, the company expects that share to have more than doubled compared with the full year 2021
  • Says supply chain is expected to remain a restraining factor
  • Volvo Cars continues to see strong customer demand, and expects that electric cars will grow faster than the overall market
  • Says this should allow the company to continue growing sales volume in 2022


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 7,29, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
11.02.2022, 07:09  |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Volvo Cars Revenue Beats Consensus, but Soft Margins Affect EBIT (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars FY EBIT SEK 20,300 million vs. estimate SEK 20,500 million.FY EBIT margin 7.2%Q4 revenue SEK 80,100 million vs. estimate SEK 74,800 millionFY revenue SEK 282,000 million vs. estimate SEK 276,500 millionQ4 EBIT SEK 3,700 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TotalEnergies Withdraws from North Platte Project with Equinor
Delivery Hero Guidance Is Disappointing, While Glovo Brings Higher Losses; Shares Drop 21%
Bayer Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Asundexian Stroke Program
Coca-Cola Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees 7-8% Organic Growth in 2022
PepsiCo Q4 Core EPS Tops Consensus; Sees 6% Organic Growth in 2022
Illumina Revenue, Gross Margin Ahead of Expectations; Sees 14-16% Growth in 2022
Linde Q4 Adjusted EBIT USD 1,800 Million vs. Estimate USD 1,790 Million
Twitter Q1 Revenue Guidance Soft vs Consensus
Datadog Earnings Beat; Revenue Guidance Significantly Above Consensus
Expedia Q4 Operating Income Above Expectations; Expects Solid 2022 Recovery
Titel
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Nel Jumps 7% After Another Order as Goldman Initiates with Buy
Lumen Q4 Adj. EPS, Revenue Come in Below Expectations
Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion
Mips Q4 Revenue SEK 198 Million vs. Estimate SEK 209 Million
EDF Cuts 2022 French Nuclear Output Estimate to 295 – 315 TWh
Yara Q4 Earnings Miss Consensus; Sees Challenge from High, Volatile NatGas Prices
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Order Worth EUR 1.5 Million
Fiserv Q4 Beats on Revenue, Adj. EPS Tops Consensus
Hella CEO Breidenbach to Leave June 30
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Meta Dives 14% as Q4 Earnings Far Below Estimates
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders