Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs

(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles.Hexagon Purus agreement value USD 1 billion over the lifetime of the contractSerial production planned for …

  • (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles.
  • Hexagon Purus agreement value USD 1 billion over the lifetime of the contract
  • Serial production planned for 2024
  • Hexagon Purus will continue the development phase of the project in 2022, with customer demonstrations in 2023 and serial production scheduled for 2024
  • Serial production will cover multiple platforms, including Hino’s Class 6, 7 and 8 commercial trucks
Autor: PLX AI
11.02.2022   

