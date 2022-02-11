Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles.Hexagon Purus agreement value USD 1 billion over the lifetime of the contractSerial production planned for … (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles.

Hexagon Purus agreement value USD 1 billion over the lifetime of the contract

Serial production planned for 2024

Hexagon Purus will continue the development phase of the project in 2022, with customer demonstrations in 2023 and serial production scheduled for 2024

Serial production will cover multiple platforms, including Hino’s Class 6, 7 and 8 commercial trucks Wertpapier

