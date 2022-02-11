BASF, Heraeus form Joint Venture for China Precious Metal Recycling Solutions
(PLX AI) – BASF and Heraeus to form a joint venture offering world-class precious metal recycling solutions in China.BASF to own 50%The joint venture will enable a circular economy solution through recycling of spent catalysts for high-tech …
- BASF to own 50%
- The joint venture will enable a circular economy solution through recycling of spent catalysts for high-tech industries in China that use precious metals
- The new company named BASF HERAEUS (China) Metal Resource Co., Ltd will be set up in Pinghu, China
- The founding of the legal entity is targeted in Q1 2022, following the approval of the relevant authorities
- Construction is planned to begin in 2022, with start of operations in 2023
