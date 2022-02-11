BASF, Heraeus form Joint Venture for China Precious Metal Recycling Solutions (PLX AI) – BASF and Heraeus to form a joint venture offering world-class precious metal recycling solutions in China.BASF to own 50%The joint venture will enable a circular economy solution through recycling of spent catalysts for high-tech … (PLX AI) – BASF and Heraeus to form a joint venture offering world-class precious metal recycling solutions in China.

BASF to own 50%

The joint venture will enable a circular economy solution through recycling of spent catalysts for high-tech industries in China that use precious metals

The new company named BASF HERAEUS (China) Metal Resource Co., Ltd will be set up in Pinghu, China

The founding of the legal entity is targeted in Q1 2022, following the approval of the relevant authorities

Construction is planned to begin in 2022, with start of operations in 2023 So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 71,61 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,28% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . UBS Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

BASF Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.02.2022, 08:04 | | 34 0 | 0 11.02.2022, 08:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer