Andritz Gets Poland Order for 2 Heat Recovery Chains for Tissue Production (PLX AI) – Andritz receives repeat order to supply two heat recovery chains for tissue production to ICT Poland. With a capacity of about 620,000 t/a, ICT numbers among Europe’s leading tissue producersICT and Andritz partnered for the first time in … (PLX AI) – Andritz receives repeat order to supply two heat recovery chains for tissue production to ICT Poland.

With a capacity of about 620,000 t/a, ICT numbers among Europe’s leading tissue producers

ICT and Andritz partnered for the first time in 2001 Wertpapier

Andritz Aktie





