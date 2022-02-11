Andritz Gets Poland Order for 2 Heat Recovery Chains for Tissue Production
(PLX AI) – Andritz receives repeat order to supply two heat recovery chains for tissue production to ICT Poland. With a capacity of about 620,000 t/a, ICT numbers among Europe’s leading tissue producersICT and Andritz partnered for the first time in …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz receives repeat order to supply two heat recovery chains for tissue production to ICT Poland.
- With a capacity of about 620,000 t/a, ICT numbers among Europe’s leading tissue producers
- ICT and Andritz partnered for the first time in 2001
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0