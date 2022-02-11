Aker Solutions Gets NOK 2-3 Billion Contract with Equinor (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for EquinorAker Solutions says it's a "very large"contract, which the company defines as between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billionIt is three-year contract extension to an … (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for Equinor

Aker Solutions says it's a "very large"contract, which the company defines as between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billion

It is three-year contract extension to an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with Equinor

The contract provides work for Aker Solutions' operations in Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger in particular, and will be managed from the company's offices in Trondheim Wertpapier

