Aker Solutions Gets NOK 2-3 Billion Contract with Equinor
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for EquinorAker Solutions says it's a "very large"contract, which the company defines as between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billionIt is three-year contract extension to an …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for Equinor
- Aker Solutions says it's a "very large"contract, which the company defines as between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billion
- It is three-year contract extension to an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with Equinor
- The contract provides work for Aker Solutions' operations in Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger in particular, and will be managed from the company's offices in Trondheim
