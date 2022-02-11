checkAd

Aker Solutions Gets NOK 2-3 Billion Contract with Equinor

(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for EquinorAker Solutions says it's a "very large"contract, which the company defines as between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billionIt is three-year contract extension to an …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for Equinor
  • Aker Solutions says it's a "very large"contract, which the company defines as between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billion
  • It is three-year contract extension to an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with Equinor
  • The contract provides work for Aker Solutions' operations in Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger in particular, and will be managed from the company's offices in Trondheim
Autor: PLX AI
11.02.2022   

