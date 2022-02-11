Mercedes-Benz Says Cars & Vans Segment Exceeds Guidance; Group Financials Not Yet Available (PLX AI) – Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment has exceeded the guidance range of 10 to 12%, company said. Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment now expects an adjusted Return on Sales of 12.7% in the full yearMercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans … (PLX AI) – Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment has exceeded the guidance range of 10 to 12%, company said.

Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment now expects an adjusted Return on Sales of 12.7% in the full year

Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment showed a strong adjusted Return on Sales of 15.0% in Q4

Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans 2021 adjusted EBIT in the magnitude of 14.0bn Euros

Mercedes-Benz Mobility 2021 adjusted EBIT in the magnitude of 3.4bn Euros

