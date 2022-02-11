Volvo Cars Opens Down 5% as Soft Margins Overshadow Revenue Beat (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars shares fell more than 5% at the open after fourth-quarter margins below expectations overshadowed strong revenue performance. Q4 EBIT margin of 4.6% was below consensus of 6%, while revenue of SEK 80.1 billion beat estimates of … (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars shares fell more than 5% at the open after fourth-quarter margins below expectations overshadowed strong revenue performance.

Q4 EBIT margin of 4.6% was below consensus of 6%, while revenue of SEK 80.1 billion beat estimates of SEK 74.8 billion

Volvo Cars said that while it continues to see strong customer demand and its electric cars will grow faster than the overall market, the supply chain will remain a restraining factor

The market has not appreciated other capital goods companies that have reported better sales offsetting weaker margins, analysts at Carnegie said

Volvo Cars guides for continued growth in sales volumes in 2022 (consensus is 9%), but is not more specific on profitability

Volvo Cars management holds conference call at 9:30 CET



