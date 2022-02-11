Nordnet Targets 15% Annual Customer Growth in Medium-Term (PLX AI) – Nordnet medium-term financial targets around 15 percent annual customer growth.Nordnet medium-term financial targets average savings capital per customer around SEK 450,000Nordnet medium-term financial targets yearly increase of adjusted … (PLX AI) – Nordnet medium-term financial targets around 15 percent annual customer growth.

Nordnet medium-term financial targets average savings capital per customer around SEK 450,000

Nordnet medium-term financial targets yearly increase of adjusted operating expenses of around 5 percent

Nordnet dividend policy is unchanged Wertpapier

