TeamViewer Falls Nearly 4% as Bank of America Downgrades on Margin Pressure, High Risk
(PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares fell nearly 4% in early trading after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral. Price target cut to EUR 14 from EUR 16TeamViewer is likely to see increased margin pressure, as well as high …
- (PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares fell nearly 4% in early trading after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.
- Price target cut to EUR 14 from EUR 16
- TeamViewer is likely to see increased margin pressure, as well as high execution risk due to low visibility on Enterprise pipeline, BofA said
- Growth expectations in SMB are demanding, given stronger competition, and the Enterprise segment may not be able to offset SMB shortcomings in the next few years, BofA said
- Price target of EUR 14 implies 9% downside from yesterday's close
