TeamViewer Falls Nearly 4% as Bank of America Downgrades on Margin Pressure, High Risk (PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares fell nearly 4% in early trading after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral. Price target cut to EUR 14 from EUR 16TeamViewer is likely to see increased margin pressure, as well as high … (PLX AI) – TeamViewer shares fell nearly 4% in early trading after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.

Price target cut to EUR 14 from EUR 16

TeamViewer is likely to see increased margin pressure, as well as high execution risk due to low visibility on Enterprise pipeline, BofA said

Growth expectations in SMB are demanding, given stronger competition, and the Enterprise segment may not be able to offset SMB shortcomings in the next few years, BofA said

Autor: PLX AI | 11.02.2022, 09:39

